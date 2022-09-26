Animal welfare organisations say illegal breeders and pet stores increase the problem of stray dogs.

Animal welfare organisations point to the proliferation of numerous illegal pet stores and breeders as one major cause of Kerala’s stray dog epidemic and the state government’s helplessness in the face of the disease’s rising rabies cases. They claim that several animals are being dumped on the streets by pet stores and breeders, where they eventually become ill.

They challenge the Kerala government’s blatant indifference in putting the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act’s Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules (2017) and Pet Shop Rules (2018) into effect (PCAAA).

The state Animal Welfare Board (AWB), the statutory agency in charge of enforcing the laws, requires a licence from dog breeders. They are required under the licence to offer the bare minimum of amenities to guarantee the welfare of dogs.

One of the factors contributing to the rise in dog attacks in Kerala is the abandonment of pedigree dogs by illicit dog breeders. Every day, we save a huge number of dogs, and almost all of them were found to be abandoned. They often become aggressive when suddenly released into the open after spending their entire lives in enclosed spaces, according to Maria Jacob, an AWB member and trustee for People for Animals (PFA).

She said that no pet stores or breeders in the region possess the necessary registration or licencing. The government has not yet put the pet shop regulations into force, despite their 2018 effective date. The rule’s clause is intended to guarantee that animals kept in pet stores have adequate living circumstances.

M N Jayachandran, an advocate for animal rights and a former member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, stated: ‘Backyard breeding of animals has expanded enormously and it’s having a bad influence on the indigenous species. Animals are not being examined by veterinarians in a proper manner. Kerala receives exotic breeds of canines, aquarium fish, and other animals from throughout the world. Here, illegal breeding is likewise widespread and undoubtedly a multi-billion dollar industry. All of this is taking place directly in front of the authorities.’

‘The state government should decide whether to execute the restrictions in the state,’ according to a senior official from the Animal Husbandry Department.

The official stated, ‘A policy decision should be made and a district-level mechanism should be established to process the applications for gaining registration and licence for breeding and pet businesses.’