Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the commodity market for second day in a row. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 36,800 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4600. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country, gold have gone up. 1 gram of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 5,200 as against Rs 5,020 yesterday. Silver rates has remained constant. 1 gram of silver is trading at Rs 56.30.