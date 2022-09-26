From police inspector fired for extortion, Punjab Vigilance Bureau recovers Rs 30 lakh

On Sunday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) was able to recover Rs 30 lakh from police inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who had been dismissed due to allegations that he had extorted 2 people and falsely implicated them in a drug case. The money was found in the home of Bajwa’s in-laws in the Muktsar district village of Samey Wali.

In a joint operation by the Punjab Police and the Vigilance Bureau, Parminder Singh Bajwa, who had been evading arrest, was arrested on September 22 in Raipur in the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan. He appeared before a court in Ferozepur, which remanded him to four days in police custody.

A complainant named Bhanwar Lal, a resident of Parik Baas, police station Kalu, Bikaner, Rajasthan, filed a police report on July 20 alleging that his brother Ashok Joshi, who lives in Ludhiana, had sent his employee Gautam and a taxi driver named Kawaljit Singh to collect a payment totaling Rs 86 lakh from Moga.

However, it is alleged that Inspector Bajwa, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Angrej Singh and Rajpal Singh, and Head Constable Joginder Singh stopped the taxi and took the cash. The spokesperson claimed that the above-mentioned police officials misreported the seizure of 1 kg of heroin and Rs 5,00,00 in drug money from Gautam and the cab driver at Ferozpur Cantt police station in order to misappropriate this amount.