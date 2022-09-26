IRCTC launches new tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) introduced a new tour package. The tour package named ‘The Western Delight New Year Bonanza Train Tour Package’ will cover 3 prominent Jyotirling temples – Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain), Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar (Nasik). The 9 night- 10 days long tour will also cover Shirdi Sai Baba Temple , Goa and the tallest statue of world ‘Statue of Unity’ in Gujrat.

The passengers will travel by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class. The journey will begin on December 23, 2022. The package will cost Rs 66415 for a single share. The seating arrangement will be finalised 7 days prior to departure. The cost include travel in a 3AC class, accommodations, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, travel insurance, and others.

Also Read: Know how to check bank balance using Aadhaar Card

For details & booking, visit https://bit.ly/3BursOj @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail.”