It’s a black day for Hindus! Police orders ruckus during Navratri

Prior to Navratri, the biggest holiday in India, police have sent a warning to the Hinglaj Mata temple management in Barmer, Rajasthan, stating that they are not permitted to do any sort of religious events within the temple without authorization. The letter instructed the temple management to request authorization before planning any religious event. Tarun Vijay, a former MP, has provided information in this respect through tweets.

The former MP declared, ‘A black day for Hindus,’ accusing the Congress of outlawing religious activity. In the largest Hinglaj Mata temple in India, Barmer, the Congress-run government of Rajasthan has falsely justified a ban on all dharmic activity. see the police order In Rajasthan, Hinglaj Mata Mandir Gehlot did what Baweja and Shehbaz failed to do for Balochistan. Make as many protests as you can. The former MP presented a letter with him that was signed by the SHO of Barmer Kotlali and was dated September 23, 2022.

The debate over mutual factionalism in the Khannai society about the temple, which may be furious at any time and disturb the tranquilly, is the cause for this decision, according to the letter. When this occurs, no religious activities should be planned at the temple until the conflict is resolved entirely. It will be necessary to obtain approval if any programme is to be established even after this directive.

This year, Navratri will be observed from September 26 to October 5. These nine days have been enthusiastically observed for millennia in every Hindu temple both domestically and overseas. Every home worships Maa Jagatjanani over these nine days. Ramadan and Dussehra are also organised concurrently in several locations. The Rajasthan Police made this decision today, on the occasion of the Shakti Upasana festival, after learning that certain individuals are pressing the temple management to file a lawsuit. On one side, Rahul Gandhi is travelling under the banner of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ while on the other, such prejudice is occurring with Hindus while on his government.