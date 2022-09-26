Kawasaki launches W175 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Japanese automaker, Kawasaki launched W175 motorcycle in India. ). The new cruiser bike is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is offered in 2 variants – Standard and Special Edition. The special edition of Kawasaki W175 has been priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kawasaki W175 will be available for bookings at all the authorised dealerships while the deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2022.

The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected air-cooled engine. The engine delivers 13 PS of maximum power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is compliant with the BS6 norms and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

The suspension duties are carried out by 30 mm telescopic front forks with dual shock absorbers at the back. Sitting on a tubular semi double-cradle frame, it gets a single disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear for carrying out the braking duties.