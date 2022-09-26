Pakistan floods cause crop destruction and increase fears of starvation

Arz Mohammed had sown cotton on his small plot of land in southern Pakistan, like he did every year. According to him, the crop would bring in enough money to keep his family of five out of need. Then the flood began.

Mohammed lost the majority of his income when this summer’s severe flooding in Pakistan caused his house to collapse and his four acres of cotton to be ruined.

On top of that, three months after the hardest rains stopped, his land and the land of his neighbours are still underwater. Like many other farmers in southern Pakistan, he might not have enough time to sow his next crop, wheat.

The nation’s food supply might be in peril as a result.

Mohammed, who lives in a tent with his wife and kids close to his demolished house in Khairpur, one of the hardest-hit regions of the country, said, ‘These rains have destroyed everything for us. We don’t even have food.’

Huge areas of crops were destroyed by this summer’s flooding, which was brought on by monsoon rains that were nearly three times as intense as usual. As a result, already food insecure families struggled to find food. Farmers and government officials fear that Pakistan may soon experience severe food shortages at a time when both domestic and international food costs are rising.

According to officials, Pakistan’s cotton crop lost 40% of its yield and nearly 15% of its rice crop. The waters also wiped out the personal grain stores that many farming families rely on for food yearlong.

The flooding, blamed in part on climate change, killed nearly 1,600 people, damaged nearly 2 million homes and overall wreaked damage estimated at more than $30 billion.