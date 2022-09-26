Pancreatic cancer: The unpleasant feeling that can be a sign of a growing tumour

The twelfth most frequent cancer in the world is pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer, like other cancers, is brought on by the pancreas’ aberrant cell proliferation.

Sadly, pancreatic cancer can spread to other body organs.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports that pancreatic cancer frequently begins in the abdomen (belly) and spreads to the liver before moving on to the lungs, bone, brain, and other organs.

The symptoms may differ depending on where the cancer has progressed. However, Cancer Research UK states that discomfort is one indicator of a tumour that is spreading.

The back is the part of the body that is most susceptible to injury. This area of the body may experience chronic pain, The National Health Services (NHS) of the UK, however, assert that this backache can also manifest before the malignancy has even spread.

Some other signs of advanced pancreatic cancer include:

Weaker bones that can fracture easily

Increased blood calcium (hypercalcaemia) levels, which can cause dehydration, confusion, sickness, and gastrointestinal problems

Low levels of blood cells

According to Cleveland Clinic, some of the common symptoms of pancreatic cancer include:

Upper abdominal pain that may spread to the back

Jaundice

Fatigue and tiredness

Loss of appetite

Light-colored poop

Dark-colored pee

Weight loss

Blood clots in the body

Itchy skin

New or worsening diabetes

Nausea and vomiting

Experiencing all the symptoms listed above does not necessarily mean you have pancreatic cancer. The best way to find out is to talk to a doctor or physician and get a complete medical checkup.