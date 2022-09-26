Russia: Gunman killed 13 people before committing suicide

At a school in Russia on Monday, a shooter wearing a swastika on his t-shirt killed 13 people, including seven children, and injured more than 20 others before killing himself, said investigators.

The investigation into the attacker’s alleged neo-Nazi ties was announced by Russia’s Investigative Committee, which deals with serious crimes. It stated that he was a graduate of the institution and was identified as Artem Kazantsev, a man in his early 30s.

The committee stated in a statement that ‘investigators…are currently undertaking a search of his residence and analysing the attacker’s mentality, his opinions, and the surrounding milieu.’ His allegiance to Nazi ideology and neo-fascist views is being investigated.

A brief video that was given by the investigators showed the man’s body lying on the floor of a classroom, along with papers and furniture that had been flipped over. He had a red swastika drawn in a circle on his t-shirt, and he was completely attired in black.

The six adults who died, according to the commission, was comprised of instructors and security personnel. According to the report, 14 youngsters were also injured.

Investigators told the Tass news agency that the attacker had two firearms and a lot of ammunition.

Vladimir Putin ‘truly mourns’ the deaths, according to Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Kremlin. ‘A terrorist act by a guy who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist organisation or group,’ he called the incident.

According to him, Putin had ordered the dispatch of medical professionals to the shooting scene in Izhevsk, which is located around 970 kilometres (600 miles) east of Moscow.

In recent years, there have been multiple school shootings in Russia.

In Kazan, Russia, in May 2021, a young gunman killed two adults and seven children. A gunman attacked a kindergarten in the centre of Ulyanovsk in April 2022, killing two children and a teacher before turning the gun on himself.