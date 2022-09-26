Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for 4th day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower for 4th day in a row. The concern over rising inflation and global recession influenced investors.

BSE Sensex crashed 953.70 points, or 1.64% to end at 57,145.22. NSE Nifty tumbled 311.05 points, or 1.8% to close at 17,016.30. Both the benchmark indices had crashed by similar margins on Friday.

Also Read: TVS Motors launches Jupiter Classic: Price and features

The top losers in the market were Maruti, Tata Steel, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, and IndusInd Bank. The top gainers in the market were HCL Technologies, Infosys, Asian Paints, TCS, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, and Nestle.