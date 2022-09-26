Tecno launches Pova Neo 2: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched the company’s latest smartphone in its Pova lineup named ‘ Pova Neo 2’ in Russia. The 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM variant of Tecno Pova Neo 2 is priced at RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,000). It will be available in Black, Blue and Grey colours from October 3.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It sports a 6.82-inch full-HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is equipped with Tecno’s Panther game engine.

The Tecno Pova Neo 2 comes with a dual-rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera with flash for video calls and selfies. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include light sensor, proximity sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor . It is equipped with a large 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.