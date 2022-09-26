TVS Motors launches Jupiter Classic: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, TVS Motor Company has launched the Jupiter Classic. The new scooter is is offered in 2 new colours – Regal Purple and Mystic Grey. It is priced at Rs 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read; Huawei launches Nova 10 SE: Specifications

The scooter is powered by a next generation, aluminum, low-friction 110 cc engine and is equipped with disc brakes, engine kill switch, all-in-one lock and USB charger as standard features. TVS Motor patented Econometer with ‘Eco Mode’ and ‘Power Mode’. The company claims that the Jupiter delivers best-in-class fuel economy in ‘Eco’ mode.