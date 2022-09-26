UAE lifts use of face masks in many public places

Dubai: UAE authorities have lifted face mask rule in the country. Authorities have eased the Covid-19+ safety protocols as the daily number cases declined in the country. The new rules will be applicable from Wednesday, September 28.

As per the new order, face masks have been made optional in most areas. Face masks are not mandatory in schools. Wearing face masks inside flights is also not mandatory. But, air carriers can enforce the rule if they deem necessary.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (Khda) also confirmed that from September 28 face masks will no longer be mandatory for private schools, early childhood centres, universities and training institutes.

But, face masks will remain mandatory inside medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. All food service providers, Covid patients and suspected cases must wear masks.

The authorities also reduced Covid-19 home isolation period from 10 days to 5. Abu Dhabi residents will be required to have tests once every 30 days to keep Al Hosn app green. It was every 14 days previously. People tested Covid-19 positive must remain in quarantine. But, the people in contact them are not needed to remain in quarantine. No social distancing is required in places of worship.

Covid-19 infections in the UAE have fallen sharply. September began with nearly 500 daily cases, but dropped to just over 300 as on the 26th of the month.