DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Vivo launches new 5G smartphone: Details inside

Sep 26, 2022, 07:23 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Vivo Y52t 5G’ in China. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage  variant of the phone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) and the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The phone will be available on official Vivo China store and other online retailers from  September 19 in Ice Lake Blue, Coconut Peach, and Black colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) smartphone runs  on Android 12-based Origin OS and is powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC . It features  comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1600×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. The phone comes with a  dual rear camera setup and an  8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches W175 in India: Price and features 

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. weighs about 198g and is 8.45mm thick.

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 26, 2022, 07:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button