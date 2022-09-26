Vivo launches new 5G smartphone: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Vivo Y52t 5G’ in China. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of the phone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900) and the variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000). The phone will be available on official Vivo China store and other online retailers from September 19 in Ice Lake Blue, Coconut Peach, and Black colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) smartphone runs on Android 12-based Origin OS and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC . It features comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (1600×720 pixels) IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Also Read: Kawasaki launches W175 in India: Price and features

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. weighs about 198g and is 8.45mm thick.