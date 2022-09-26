Yamuna water level in Delhi approaching danger mark, expected to cross it today

Following significant rain in the higher catchment areas on Sunday, the Yamuna’s water level came dangerously close to the 204.5 metre alert mark and is now expected to cross it today, September 26, according to officials.

At 9 p.m., according to the Delhi flood control room, the water level had risen to 204.4 metres. On Monday, it’s expected to rise to 204.7 metres between 10 and 12 o’clock.

When the discharge rate from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar reaches the 1 lakh-cusec threshold, a flood alarm is issued for Delhi. Then, people who live in flood-prone areas and close to floodplains are evacuated. Around 8 o’clock in the evening, the Delhi flood control room recorded a discharge rate of 45,352 cusecs.

The Hathnikund barrage typically has a flow rate of 352 cusecs, but with particularly strong rains in the catchment areas, the discharge increases. Normally, it takes two to three days for the water released by the barrage to reach the nation’s capital.