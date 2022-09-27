2 criminals wanted by Sri Lankan govt arrested in TN

The Tamil Nadu police arrested two criminals and detained them in Puzhal Jail because they were wanted in connection with many cases in Sri Lanka. For murder, robbery, and human trafficking, they were wanted.

Since March 22, Sri Lankan Tamils from various regions of the island nation have escaped to Tamil Nadu as refugees via Dhanushkodi due to the economic crisis there. They are being housed in the Mandapam refugee camp.

In this case, the Shore Guard rescued the Sri Lankan Tamils on August 21 and turned them over to the Marine Police after learning that eight persons from two families had arrived at the Indian coast.

One of the people, Chandrakumar from Sri Lanka’s Kilinochchi area, was found to have robbed a famous jewellery store during the inquiry by Sri Lankan security agents into the people who fled to Tamil Nadu. He was also found to be on bail for offences related to murder and human trafficking.

Another accused, identified as Kirupakaran from the Jaffna district, is wanted in Sri Lanka on murder charges. The two wanted criminals were then discovered to be residing as refugees in the Mandapam refugee camp in the Ramanathapuram district, according to information provided by Sri Lankan security officials to the Tamil Nadu police.