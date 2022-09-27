After the unrest in Rajasthan, Congress may decide to withdraw Gehlot’s presidential bid

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, may not run for party president if the Congress High Command has its way. The party is currently in a crisis in Rajasthan as it attempts to choose Gehlot’s successor, and the national leadership believes Gehlot was responsible for the actions that led to this situation.

Sachin Pilot, who was Gehlot’s fiercest competitor in the party and who thwarted his prospects of becoming chief minister, told his supporters that he would run against Gehlot for president.

According to party insiders, Sonia Gandhi will make a final decision regarding Gehlot’s candidacy, and efforts are being made to find a peaceful solution to the problem within the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Rajasthan.

The High Command is not persuaded by Gehlot’s assertion that he played no part in the parallel gathering on Sunday night that was organised by 92 party MLAs, who boycotted the CLP meeting in Jaipur in order to choose a replacement for Gehlot in the event that he were to go on to become the president of the All-India Congress Committee.

Gehlot chose the time and location for the CLP meeting. His assertion that he played no part in the MLAs’ decision to skip the meeting is untrue, according to party insiders.

Party general secretary Ajay Maken, who is in charge of the State, described the MLAs’ behaviour as grave ‘indiscipline.’

Sonia Gandhi, the party’s acting president, has received a thorough assessment from Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge on the state of politics in Rajasthan.

Veterans Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, Mukul Vasnik, Kamal Nath, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Pavankumar Bansal may be taken into consideration if Sonia Gandhi decides to withdraw Gehlot’s candidacy. The electoral committee gave Bansal two sets of nomination papers on Monday. The deadline for submitting nominations is Friday.

Sonia also met with Priyanka Gandhi, Kamal Nath, and K C Venugopal to talk about the issue.