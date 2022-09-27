DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSAirlinesAirports

Air India flight forced to land at Kannur airport due to bird hit

Kannur: A Delhi-bound plane was forced to land at the Kannur International Airport on Monday due to a bird-hit soon after take-off. As per reports, the flight with 135 passengers originated from Kozhikode and landed in the Kannur airport before flying to Delhi.

‘It was a case of bird-hit and the aircraft was grounded for checks and maintenance’, said a spokesperson of the airlines, Air India. ‘Out of 135 passengers, 85 were from Kozhikode and 50 from Kannur. All of them were safe’, airport SHO told.

He said the airlines made arrangements for accommodating the passengers bound overseas on other flights, while the Delhi-bound passengers were lodged in two hotels in Kannur and their travel arrangements would be made on Tuesday.

