Gulf country eases isolation rules for Covid positive cases

Dubai: UAE authorities have decided to ease the isolation rules for Covid positive cases and close contacts. The new rules are applicable from Wednesday, September 28.

As per the new rules, only people tested Covid-19 positive need to isolate. Covid-19 positive must undergo quarantine for 5 days. At present, the quarantine period is 10 days.

Close contacts need to take a PCR test only if they have Covid-19 symptoms. PCR tests are recommended for close contacts who are from the vulnerable categories including the elderly and people of determination.

The authorities also lifted face mask rule in the country.As per the new order, face masks have been made optional in most areas. Face masks are not mandatory in schools. Wearing face masks inside flights is also not mandatory. But, air carriers can enforce the rule if they deem necessary.But, face masks will remain mandatory inside medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. All food service providers, Covid patients and suspected cases must wear masks.No social distancing is required in places of worship.