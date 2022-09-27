IRCTC announces tour package to Puri Jagannath: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a tour package. The 7 nights and 8 days tour package to Puri is named ‘Sri Jagannath Yatra’. The rail tour package by Bharat Gaurav special Tourists train in 3AC class will cover Kashi, Baijnath Dham, Jagannath Puri, Bhubneshwar, Konark and Gaya.

The tour will begin on November 08, 2022 from New Delhi. Passengers can board and de-board at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla and Kanpur. There are a total of 600 seats. The package will cost Rs 32845 for a single share.

Also Read: Tata Motors launches 3 new pickups: Price and features

Interested passengers can book the ticket by visiting the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. To know more about the package, click on the link : https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZBG09