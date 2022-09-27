It’s a shame that states major revenue is from liquor and lottery: governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan voiced scathing contempt for the budgetary management of the Kerala government on September 19, when he created a new standard for India by holding a news conference. ‘Our primary sources of money are the lottery and booze. What a pity!’ he exclaimed.

T M Thomas Isaac, a CPM idealist and former finance minister, want to differ. He said that only 13% of Kerala’s total revenue receipts came from the sale of alcohol and lottery tickets.

Typically, any increase in revenue should be viewed as a victory. However, by claiming that the Governor had overstated the numbers, Isaac was essentially admitting that Kerala’s reliance on the lottery and alcohol sales for the majority of its revenue was embarrassing.

Furthermore, Isaac’s assertion might be false. He was bolstering his case with budgetary data. Isaac had also factored in central transfers along with the state’s own tax and non-tax revenue when he stated that the combined earnings from alcohol and the lottery was 13 percent of the overall revenue receipts.