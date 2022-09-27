Know all about ‘Selfitis’

‘Selfitis’ is a term coined by medical experts to describe the habit of taking an overabundance of photos of oneself and posting them on social media sites. According to psychologists, ‘Selfitis’ is a genuine mental condition and people who feel compelled to continually post pictures of themselves on the social media may need help.

Selfitis is a condition described as the obsessive taking of selfies. At present, it is currently not listed as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).

Researchers in the Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom first detected the new psychic disorder. As per them, if a person takes more than three selfies in a day and posts them on social media, then he or she is suffering from Selfitis. People suffering from this stage can be cured by counseling in the early stages.

Selfitis is a kind of OCD(Obsessive Compulsive Syndrome) and advanced stages lead to insomnia and acute depression followed by suicidal tendencies.