Mani Ratnam: ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1’ was challenging to adapt but is still relevant today

The latest film by Mani Ratnam, ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1,’ may had taken place thousands of years in the past, but the renowned director claims that because human emotions are universal, it is still relevant today.

On Monday, Ratnam visited New Delhi to promote the movie alongside members of the cast, including Chiyan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Sobhitha Dhuliapala.

On September 30, the epic opens in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The first episode of ‘Ponniyin Selvan-1,’ often known as PS-1, is based on a similar-titled five-part novel series.

The 1955 publication of the series led to its status as a literary masterpiece in Tamil.

‘It is set a thousand years back, written 70 years back but it is totally relevant today,’ told Ratnam at the press meet.

‘Whatever the film speaks about, remains relevant. That is why so many attempts have been made to make a film out of the books- in the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s, 1990s – it was relevant in all those periods,’ Ratnam added.

The filmmaker added that human emotions remain the same – no matter the era the story is set in. ‘There are some elements which don’t change. Human nature doesn’t change, you know the struggle for power and growth, angst, desire, and jealousy doesn’t change. All those are inherent to human nature,’ the maker added.