Minor modifications are permitted by MVD criteria, which also allow for engine and chassis replacement

The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has released guidelines that permit small changes to automobiles, which is a huge relief for vehicle owners. This allows for the overhaul and replacement of the engine and chassis. The school bus’s interior can also be changed to offer a comfortable and secure ride.

Basic changes are still allowed in cars utilising accessories made by the car producers. The use of bright lights, silencers, and other devices, as well as modifications to the body that endanger the safety of other cars on the road, will not be permitted

Additionally, owners can use authorised kits to convert their petrol/diesel vehicles to electric and CNG. The owner of these vehicles may modify the registration certificate by presenting valid documentation that has been issued by authorised bodies.

MVD now authorises vehicles older than three years to be converted to Caravans at the same time. Additionally, these vehicles are not covered by the Body Code, a set of guidelines that manufacturers follow when making essential modifications to the design and construction. However, in accordance with sound engineering practise, these cars must abide by MVD regulations and legislation. It is impossible to alter the chassis, suspension, brakes, or fuel system.