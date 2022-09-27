Navratri 2022: Indian Railways launches 82 special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 82 special trains during the festive season of October. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers during Durga Puja, Dussehra, Chhath Puja, and Diwali.

Trains connecting Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar:

The below-mentioned trains will cover the following stations – Kalyan, Nashik Road, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Kharagpur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakootdham Karvi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Junction, Gyanpur, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau and Rasra.

Train Number- 01025 will leave Dadar Terminal at 14.15 hours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from October 3 to October 31 and will arrive at Ballia at 01.45 hours on the third day.

Train Number- 01026 will leave Ballia at 15.15 hours every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from October 5 to November 2 and will arrive at Dadar Terminus at 03.35 hours on the third day.

Train on Dadar-Gorakhpur route:

This train will cover the following stations- Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati Station, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Kharagpur, Maharaj Chhatrasal Station Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakootdham Karvi, Manikpur, Prayagraj Junction, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi, Aunrihar, Mau, Bhatni, and Deoria

Train Number- 01027 special train will leave Dadar at 14.15 hours every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from October 1 to October 30 and will reach Gorakhpur at 02.45 hours on the third day.

Train Number- 01028 will leave Gorakhpur at 14.25 hours every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from October 3 to November 1 and will reach Dadar at 03.35 hours.

Weekly train on the Mumbai-Nagpur route:

Train Number- 01033 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.20 hours on October 22 & 29 and arrive in Nagpur at 15.32 hours on the same day.

Train Number- 01031 superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.05 hours on October 17 and 24. It will arrive in Malda Town at 00.45 hours.

Train Number- 01032 will leave Malda Town at 12.20 hours on October 19 and 26. It will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 03.50 hours

For more information, check the official website of the Indian Railways.