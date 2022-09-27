Rajnath Singh says, ‘Peace-loving India should not be mistaken as being afraid of war’

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, stated on Monday that while India is a nation that values peace, this does not mean that it is cowardly or afraid. The defence minister was speaking at an event when the families of the brave military members from Himachal Pradesh who gave their lives in Badoli in the Kangra district were honoured.

According to him, India is the only nation that has spread the message of peace to the entire world, and people around the world admire its military for its bravery. Rajnath Singh gave the people the reassurance that if there was ever an attempt to disturb the peace in India, an appropriate response would be given, despite the fact that he maintained that India had never attacked any nation or taken any disputed land.

‘India is a peace-loving country, but it should not be mistaken with being cowardly or afraid of war. At a time when we were dealing with Covid-19 along with the entire world, we had to face tension on the northern border with China. The courage of our soldiers during the Galwan incident proved that no matter how big the power is; India will never bow down,’ he said.

Rajnath Singh commented on the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, saying that India’s new anti-terrorism strategy has broken the backs of those who seek to harm the unity and integrity of the nation.

‘Terror activities were carried out from across the border in Pakistan under a well thought out policy. After the Uri and Pulwama attacks, our government and the Armed Forces, through the 2016 surgical strikes & 2019 Balakot airstrikes, displayed to the world India’s unwavering commitment to root out terrorism. We showed that our forces have the capability to act on this side and, if needed, on the other side of the border. India’s image has been transformed. It is now seriously listened to on international platforms,’ he said.