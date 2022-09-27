Sexually assaulted student, Uber auto driver arrested in TN

An Uber autorickshaw driver allegedly assaulted a journalism student while she was returning to a hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday night. The incident, according to the student, occurred as she was getting out of the car and her friend was paying the bill.

The student claimed that Selvam, the accused, fled the scene when they attempted to stop him after she screamed instantly. She then made her way to the Chemmenchery Police Station, where she lodged a complaint and a FIR. Selvam was later taken into custody by the police.

The girl had detailed the horrifying incident and her trip to the police station in order to file a complaint on Twitter, demanding justice.

Further investigation is underway.