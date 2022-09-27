Sreenath Bhasi’s drug test will be conducted today

On Tuesday, actor Sreenath Bhasi will undergo drug tests after being detained for assaulting a female anchor at a screening for his most recent film.

The tests are being performed in order to disprove allegations that Bhasi, who was released on bail on Monday, used drugs or alcohol during the disastrous interview last week.

The development occurs despite the fact that the woman’s complaint makes no mention of it.

At the Maradu police station, Bhasi’s blood, hair, and fingernail samples were taken for alcohol tests. In a day or two, the test results will be available.

Bhasi was detained for verbally insulting a female YouTube host while promoting his most recent film, Chattambi, in an interview.

Bhasi can be seen obviously irritated by some of the anchor’s ‘silly’ questions in a video clip of the interview that was widely shared on social media.

The actor can also be heard requesting that the filming cease. After the camera was switched off, the YouTube channel claims that Bhasi angrily abused the crew.

They further claim that despite the movie’s promotion team getting involved soon after the incident, Bhasi didn’t apologise for his actions and continued to slam them.

The Indian Penal Code’s sections 354 A (making sexually suggestive remarks), 294 B (uttering obscenity in or near any public place), and 509 (using words or gestures to offend a woman’s modesty) were used by the police to justify Bhasi’s arrest on Monday. Later that day, he received a bail release.

Following the uproar, Bhasi on Sunday publicly apologised to those his remarks had wronged.

In an interview with a well-known news programme, Bhasi acknowledged that he made the error but said that he was under a great deal of stress at the time.