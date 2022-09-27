Tata Motors launches 3 new pickups: Price and features

Mumbai: Tata Motors has launched 3 pickups namely Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 in the Indian market. Tata Motors also delivered 750 units of these pickups to customers across the country.

Tata Intra V20 Bi-Fuel: This is India’s first bi-fuel pickup. It has 1000 kg payload and a range of 700 km. The new pickup is powered by a 1.2L bi-fuel (CNG + petrol) engine. The engine produces a maximum torque performance of 106 Nm. Tata Intra V20 Bi-Fuel is equipped with premium features like walkthrough cabin, electric power assisted steering and dash-mounted gear lever.

The pickup has a body length of 2690 mm and is presented with an Eco mode switch and Gear Shift Advisor. The ground clearance stands at 175 mm. The pickup can be commercially used for carrying fruits and vegetables, food grains, LPG cylinders etc. to name a few.

Tata Yodha 2.0: This pickup is offered with a 2000 kg payload. It can be availed in 1200, 1500 and 1700kg rated payload options with 4×4 and 4×2 configurations in single cab and crew cab options.

Powered by a 2.2L diesel engine, Tata Yodha 2.0 delivers highest torque of 250. It has a ground clearance of 210 mm. Features features in the pickup include Eco mode switch, Gear shift advisor and Air-conditioner with heating and ventilation function.

Tata Intra V50: It has a payload capacity of 1500 kg. The new pickup is equipped with a modern features such as walkthrough cabin, dashboard mounted gear lever, eco mode switch, power steering and gear shift advisor.

The Intra V50 is powered by a 1.5L diesel engine which generates 220 Nm of peak torque. It has a ground clearance of 188 mm and can be used in applications like cement and bricks, iron and steel, marble and granite, hardware and LPG cylinders.