Vayu, Sonam Kapoor’s infant son, makes the cutest appearance in the family portrait of Anil Kapoo

Vayu, the infant son of Sonam Kapoor, makes the cutest appearance in the most recent family portrait taken by Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, shared the cutest family photo on social media on Tuesday. The image was part of Anil’s birthday present to his mother Nirmal and also included Vayu, the infant son of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

The first child of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja was born in August, but the baby’s face has not yet been revealed on social media. However, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja’s family has been posting the nicest pictures of him on social media. And his maternal grandfather, legendary actor Anil Kapoor, posted the most recent one.

Anand and his parents were included in the first picture in the album, which was taken on Vayu’s first birthday. Little Vayu was shown in this family portrait, curled up in his mother’s arms, looking at his cosiest self.

Sonam, Anand, and Vayu all were stunning in all-yellow attire. Sonam went with a yellow anarkali, while Anand opted for a traditional yellow kurta pyjama. The young child wore traditional yellow clothing for the puja service as well.

‘Today is the 88th birthday of the beautiful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and now great grandmother! Nobody can compare to you! @nirmalkapoorbombay, Happy Birthday, Mom!’ viewed Anil Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Sonam only recently made the baby boy’s name public on social media. The actress uploaded the nicest photo and included a lengthy text explaining why they named the child Vayu. She captioned the photo,’ We want blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives… In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who exemplify enormous courage and power… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving, and eternally ours.’