Abhirami Suresh, sister of Amrutha Suresh, has threatened to sue online bullies

Abhirami, musician and younger sister of Amrutha Suresh, has threatened legal action against people who have harassed her and her sister online. The singer, who appeared on social media in real time on Tuesday night, expressed her frustration with the insults and slurs directed at both Amrutha and herself anytime they shared images or updates on their pages.

I initially chose to ignore the remarks, but I later realised that was a bad choice. We cannot continue to disregard the injustices. The last straw was a comment made on a post on my niece’s birthday. It’s not the way to show your concern to tell us what to do with our life while using foul words, remarked an obviously incensed Abhirami.

She claims that for a while now, she has experienced a lot of body shaming. ‘I’ve frequently explained why my lower chin is so lengthy. It’s a disease known as prognathism. Even though I’ve already explained this a few times, I’ll keep doing so if necessary. People make fun of my lips as well as my facial malformation. In order to encourage those who share my illness to be brave and strong, I chose not to get plastic surgery,’ she continued.