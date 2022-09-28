Amanatullah Khan, AAP MLA, granted bail in Waqf recruitment case

Amanatullah Khan, an MLA for the Aam Aadmi Party who was arrested by the anti-corruption agency for allegedly engaging in corruption in the Waqf recruitment scheme, has been granted bail. Khan was granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on a Rs 1 lakh personal bond.

On September 16, Khan was arrested in relation to irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board’s hiring process. The Anti-Corruption Bureau found various ‘incriminating material and evidence’ against Khan while conducting raids at various sites in Delhi. During the searches, two illegal and unlicensed guns and about Rs 24 lakh in cash were also found.

A complaint had been filed against Khan alleging that, while serving as the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, he had illegally hired 32 people, going against all regulations and guidelines set forth by the government, as well as engaging in favouritism and corruption.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, took a jab at the ruling BJP after Khan was arrested by saying, ‘It looks like they are suffering a lot in Gujarat.’