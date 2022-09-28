Apple abandons plans to increase iPhone production as demand declines

After an anticipated jump in demand did not occur, Apple Inc. has decided against increasing manufacturing of its new iPhones this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

According to Bloomberg, the company instructed suppliers to scale back plans to raise production of its flagship iPhone 14 product line by as many as 6 million devices in the second half of this year.

Instead, the company, which is based in Cupertino, California, aims to produce 90 million gadgets over that time, or about the same amount that it did a year ago and in accordance with Apple’s first prediction this summer, according to the source.

According to Bloomberg, there is a greater demand for the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro models than for the entry-level devices, and at least one Apple supplier is switching production capacity from less expensive iPhones to premium models.

As the tech giant shifts some of its production away from China, Apple had announced this week that it would begin producing the iPhone 14, which was introduced earlier this month, in India.