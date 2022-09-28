BJP wants to remove Minister Devarkoli due to his link with PFI

Ahammad Devarkovil, the minister for ports, has been asked to leave the cabinet by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as he is close to the leader of the now-banned Rehab Foundation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been requested to do this.

The BJP state president K Surendran claimed that ‘the head of the outlawed organisation and the leader of the LDF constituent INL (Indian National League) are one and the same.’

Following the Central Government’s decision to outlaw the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its allied organisations, the demand was made.

‘ A terrorist-funded organisation called Rehab Foundation is seeking to destabilise the nation. The leader of this organisation and INL is Muhammad Sulaiman. Rehab Foundation is directly connected to Minister Ahammad Devarkovil. The Minister should be fired right away by the Chief Minister,’ demanded Surendran.

According to Surendran, this prohibition is a rebuke to the CPM, which claimed there was no need to outlaw the Popular Front despite the statewide raid that revealed PFI’s involvement in terrorism, and the Congress, which defended the Popular Front and compared it to the RSS.

‘In contrast to other regions of the nation, Kerala saw backing from both the LDF and UDF for this terrorist group. Kerala’s current situation is the result of left and right fronts,’ added he.

With the assistance of this terrorist group, the two fronts control several local organisations in Kerala. According to Surendran, Congress and the CPM ‘should be ready to give up their ties with this group, keeping in mind the security of the country.’

The Central Government’s ban on PFI was hailed by Surendran. ‘The prohibition is meant as a memorial to the PFI attack martyrs. Additionally, those who supported the Popular Front politically have suffered a setback’ he stated this on Wednesday during a news conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Both the CPM, which opposed banning PFI, and the Congress, which supported banning RSS, are now at a loss for words. ‘Despite the subversive acts taking place in the nation, according to CPM State Secretary M V Govindan, there is no need to outlaw the Popular Front. Despite claims that the Popular Front intended to incite a bloodbath in the nation, people will judge the CPM’s opposition to the ban’ said Surendran.