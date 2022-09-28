Diamond businessman from Gujarat who forbade employees from campaigning for AAP joins BJP

Before the state assembly elections later this year, a diamond businessman from Gujarat who forbade his staff from campaigning for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has joined the ruling BJP. The proposal was criticised by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which charged that the BJP was promoting limitations on free will of citizens.

Dilip Dhapa, a diamond businessman from Surat , joined the BJP on Tuesday night at the party’s ‘Shree Kamalam’ headquarters. C R Paatil, the head of the Gujarat BJP, posted a photo of Dhapa’s induction on Twitter.

‘I welcome Surat-based diamond businessman Dilip Dhapa into the BJP at Shree Kamalam. He had barred his factory employees from doing publicity of revdi sellers and also warned that anyone found doing so will be sacked from the job. He did this voluntarily,’ Paatil tweeted.

Notably, if his party wins the election, AAP national leader Arvind Kejriwal has offered the Gujarati people a lot of favours. His election promises have been alluded to by the BJP as ‘revdi,’ or freebies. Isudan Gadhvi, the joint national general secretary of the AAP, criticised Paatil for praising someone who wants to restrict free will of citizens.

