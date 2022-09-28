‘Digital footprints’ of outfits and affiliates will be wiped after PFI ban!

Now that the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliate organisations have been prohibited for 5 years by the Union government in accordance with the UAPA, the group’s and its allies’ online presence is also being erased. The PFI’s official website was taken down on September 28 as a result of the prohibition. Notably, this comes after the federal government banned PFI in accordance with the UAPA following the widespread pan-Indian searches on the organisation in which several people were detained.

Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organization, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Campus Front of India, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala are other PFI affiliates that have been designated as ‘unlawful associations’ under UAPA. In addition to the PFI websites being taken down, the linked organisations’ websites are also being removed off the internet. A PFI offshoot website called Rehab India Foundation has also been removed from the internet.

Karnataka CM applauds the ban on PFI

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, praised the national government on Wednesday for enforcing the long-awaited PFI ban. ‘All political parties in this nation, including the opposition like the CPI, CPM, and Congress, had long since made it a demand of the people. PFI engaged in both violent and anti-national acts. Outside of the nation, they had a command’, Bommai informed the press.

Assam CM on PFI ban: India of Modi era is resolute & brave

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the union government’s decision to outlaw PFI, saying, ‘I applaud the Indian government’s decision to impose a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI). The government is adamant that anyone who has a malicious, polarising, or disruptive plan against India would be dealt with harshly. The Modi era in India is bold and decisive’. Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, stated in response to the ban on PFI, ‘We welcome the ban on PFI by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. PFI was synonymous with anti-national activities and a threat to national security; this decision is going to give national security top priority!’