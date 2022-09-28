Home Ministry’s Language Department reveals, Sanskrit only spoken by 24,821 people in India

Only 2,4821 persons in India speak Sanskrit, contrasted to a large portion of the population who speak and understand Urdu, notably those in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

This information was provided in response to an RTI request made by Dr. Devashish Bhattacharya, a surgeon and social activist located in Agra, to the language department of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner’s office of the Union Home Ministry. Only 0.002 percent of Indians, according to data from the 2011 census that Dr. Bhattacharya has received, are Sanskrit speakers.

Sanskrit is mentioned in the constitution as one of the 22 official languages of the nation, not as a minority language, claims Dr. Bhattacharya. Sanskrit was added to the list of second official languages in India’s Uttarakhand state in 2010. However, very few people speak it, but several crores of Indians speak Hindi, a language that is a mix of several, including Sanskrit.

In addition to Sanskrit, the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (KHS) is striving to conserve 18 regional languages, including Braj Bhasha, Avadhi, and Bhojpuri, according to Dr. Sapna, a linguist at the KHS. For these languages, dictionaries are currently being created. 15 dictionaries are currently being worked on, with three already finished.