Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

When Ryan Reynolds stated that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool movie, the internet went into a frenzy.

The Canadian actor has made no secret of his wish for the adamantium-clawed anti-hero to appear on screen alongside his foul-mouthed mercenary.

Wolverine has been mentioned in previous movies; in Deadpool 2, Hugh Jackman makes a post-credits appearance.

And in a 90-second reveal, Reynolds finally verified what fans had hoped.

In less than a day, the video has more than 25 million views, 1 million likes, and hundreds of thousands of reactions, many of whom are enthusiastic at the news.

Hard keeping my mouth stitched shut about this one, he tweeted following the announcement, alluding to Deadpool’s prior cameo in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

He talks about wanting to ‘make Deadpool’s first official appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) feel special’ as he sits on a couch in the video.

Over a montage of him carrying out numerous duties, he narrates about his quest for inspiration.

These activities include going for walks in the woods and, in a playful gesture to the football team he shares ownership with, exercising while donning a Wrexham AFC baseball cap.

The video then returns to Reynolds sitting on the sofa while Jackman enters the frame in the background.

In the 2000 film X-Men, Jackman debuted as Wolverine, a mutant with regenerative abilities. He later played the role in several other movies.

It was believed that his last performance in Logan from 2017 would be his last in the part.