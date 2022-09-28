In India, Malayalis have the best fashion sense: Sec. Kerala CPM, MV Govindan

Malayalis, according to Kerala CPM secretary MV Govindan, are the country’s best-dressed citizens. Speaking at a reception on Tuesday, Govindan claimed that Keralites have excellent taste when it comes to appearance.

‘Malayalis have the most exquisite clothing in the nation. The time when locals didn’t care what they wore is long gone. Nowadays, everyone—even the poor—dresses carefully,’ said Govindan.

Women who wear saris make sure their blouse matches; additionally, their pottu (bindi), earrings, necklace, and shoes must all be the same colour. Men will also use a mundu (dhoti) that matches their shirt when wearing one.

‘ In the past, it was believed that communists were against beautiful looks. That’s incorrect. Nothing opposing that is said by us. Modernization can be entirely absorbed by communism. A communist maintains an open mind to the most recent scientific discoveries.’

However, Govindan noted, ‘that is not the situation in most other Indian states, where people do not have better lives.’