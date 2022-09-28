My father aspired to be an actor: Vikram

With a more than three-decade long acting career, Vikram is one of Tamil cinema’s most well-liked actors. His father Vinod Raj, who left his family to pursue his goals of becoming an actor, was never able to reach this degree of accomplishment.

Vinod Raj, sometimes known as John Victor, played small-part supporting characters in movies and television series. Additionally, he appeared in Susi Ganesan’s Kanthaswamy alongside his son. At the age of 80, the actor passed away in 2017. Now that Dhruv, Vikram’s son, is an actor as well, their family has produced three generations of performers.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Vikram reflected on his own challenges before landing his breakthrough part in the 1999 movie Sethu while discussing the careers of his father and son. When asked about confronting obstacles in the field despite having an actor father, Vikram responded, ‘My father never succeeded, so the issue is not that he had it easy. Like Sobhita (Dhulipala), he fled his home in order to pursue his acting career. He would visit studios and wait outside the Ave Maria studio but be unable to enter.’

When he entered, Vikram said, ‘He was quite a smart-looking dude and kind of looked like an English actor. So, he said, heroes would suddenly single him out and command, ‘Get that person out,’ when he was standing in a crowd. Who knows, maybe he is lying. However, he had it so bad that despite his best efforts, he was never completely successful. So there must be some genetic loading. My son and I both share the same burning desire to do action’ he added.

The present focus of Vikram’s agenda is the marketing of his next movie Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which is set for release on September 30. Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha are among the other actors who appear in the Mani Ratnam film.