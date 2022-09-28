‘Not a part of ‘Brahmastra 2′, just rumours’: Confirms Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: After the release of Ayan Mukherjee movie Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, several netizens speculated that it’s Hrithik Roshan playing Dev, a character that was established but not seen in the first instalment. However, on Tuesday, Hrithik, while promoting his action-packed film ‘Vikram Vedha’ in Delhi, denied these speculations.

Of course, they ( speculations) are just rumours’, Hrithik said.

Meanwhile, Hrithik is waiting for the release of ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. It is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of ‘Vikram Vedha’ is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha – a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. Pushkar and Gayathri, who helmed the original ‘Vikram Vedha’, have directed the remake, which will be out in theatres on September 30.