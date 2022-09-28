Removed from the launch pad, Artemis-1 won’t launch until November

As Hurricane Ian is expected to arrive, NASA has finally removed the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft off the launchpad. The Artemis-1 rocket has been relocated inside the security of the VAB, where it will stay until next launch opportunity.

Nasa had attempted to launch the world’s most powerful rocket twice during the month that it had been on the launchpad.

However, the launch attempts were aborted because of engine problems and then repeatedly occurring hydrogen leaks in the rocket.

After NASA opted against the third launch attempt scheduled for September 27 and the backup launch chance scheduled for October 2, the spacecraft moved into VAB, travelling four miles from Launch Pad 39B.

The rocket was taken off the launch pad due to safety concerns as Hurricane Ian, which is currently pummeling Cuba, is expected to hit Florida in the next few days.

‘Teams will perform inspections to identify impacts at the centre and formulate a forward plan for the next launch attempt after the storm has passed,’ Nasa stated.

Engineers will also change the core stage flight termination system batteries and retest the system while it is in the VAB to make sure it can end the flight if necessary for public safety in the event of an emergency.