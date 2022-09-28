Tharoor plans to have 10 MPs from Kerala sign his documents

Shashi Tharoor’s decision to run in the internal Congress elections is one thing that is currently guaranteed. The Thiruvananthapuram MP Tharoor has made his decision plain despite the uncertainty surrounding his opponent.

On Friday, Tharoor will submit his nomination. He has been advocating for internal elections ever since the defeat in the 2019 general election and Rahul Gandhi’s subsequent resignation as party leader (September 30). The party’s election officials have already given Tharoor his sets of nomination papers.

To submit a candidacy, a candidate needs the backing of ten delegates who have voting rights. The former diplomat-turned-politician Tharoor hopes to have delegates sign his documents from all throughout the nation. The goal is to position himself as a candidate who has national backing.

However, his ambitions don’t end there. Additionally, he intends to submit one set of nominations with the backing of 10 delegates from Kerala, his native state. That sounds ambitious considering that top party leaders, who never like to confront the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, have already expressed their disapproval with Tharoor’s move, which is seen as a rebellious gesture, in public pronouncements.

However, a source close to Tharoor told Onmanorama that he is trying to obtain 10 signatures from Kerala, including some of his Lok Sabha colleagues. The person, however, declined to give the names of the 10 MPs.