To prevent theatre closures, I&B Ministry developing model theatre policy

To avoid theatre closures nationwide, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is developing a Model Theatre policy and a single window mechanism. In collaboration with the private sector, the ministry is also establishing the National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC).

Apurva Chandra, the secretary for information and broadcasting, stated on Tuesday that the central government will collaborate with the states to create a model theatre policy.

While speaking at the opening session of FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 in Mumbai, the officer said, ‘over the past 5-6 years, the number of theatres has been on the decline. We need to reverse this trend. We will assign the Film Facilitation Office to work with Invest India to come up with a single-window portal for opening theatres so that more and more theatres can come up and the public gets more avenues to watch the magic of films in theatres.’

‘We will also work with the states to create a Model Theatre Policy, so that the states can adopt and work on the same,’ he added. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, people’s viewing habits have changed, according to secretary Apurva Chandra, who noted that all shows were filled out three days after ticket costs were reduced to Rs. 75.

This shows that people can afford theatres if the prices are reasonable. We must find out how to get people back to theatres because they have a craving to see a movie, he said. Additionally, he exhorted the media and entertainment industry to set a goal of increasing its revenue to over $100 billion by the year 2030.