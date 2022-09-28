UP Cabinet shows green-light; Bundelkhand to get it’s first Tiger Reserve

Lucknow: In a major move to promote tiger conservation in the state, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave a green signal for the development of the first tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region. In a meeting chaired by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet approved to notify Ranipur Tiger Reserve under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The tiger reserve will span across 52,989.863 hectare of land including 29,958.863 hectare of buffer area and 23,031.00 hectare of core area which was already notified as Ranipur wildlife sanctuary in Chitrakoot district of the state. The state government in a statement issued here said a decision has also been taken to establish Ranipur Tiger Conservation Foundation along with sanctioning of requisite posts.

The Ranipur Tiger Reserve area covered by northern tropical dry deciduous forests is home to tiger, leopard, bear, spotted deer, sambhar, chinkara, reptiles and other mammals, it said. The establishment of Ranipur Tiger Reserve will prove to be a turning point for the conservation of wildlife in Bundelkhand along with opening of eco-tourism potential of the area creating immense employment opportunities benefiting the local population.