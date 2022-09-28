Veteran star Krishna’s wife, Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi passes away

Hyderabad: Actor Mahesh Babu’s mother and veteran superstar Krishna’s wife Indira Devi passed away in the wee hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad. She was 70.

‘Smt Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam’, a statement read.

Indira Devi’s mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm so that people can pay tribute. The funeral will take place at Maha Prasthanam. She is survived by her husband Krishna, daughters Padmavathi, Manjula, Priyadarshini, and son Mahesh Babu. Her elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January.

Paying his tributes to Indira Devi, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, ‘The news about the demise of Mrs. Indira Devi has made me sad. Wishing the mother to rest in peace. I express my deepest condolences to Superstar Krishna, brother Mahesh Babu and all the family members’.

Junior NTR wrote, ‘Deeply saddened by the passing away of Indira Devi Garu. Deepest condolences to Krishna garu, Mahesh anna and family in this time of grief’.

Saddened by the demise of Ghattamaneni Indira Devi Garu. My Deepest Condolences to #Krishna garu, @urstrulymahesh Anna and family.

May her soul rest in peace.

Mahesh’s last post for his mother on Instagram was in May this year. He had shared pictures of Indira, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children – Gautham Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni. He had written, ‘To my Amma. To the mother of my lifelines. And to all the mothers in the world…A very happy Mother’s Day! Your love is irreplaceable. Respect always!’