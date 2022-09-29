4 Ukraine Territories to be formally annexed by Russia tomorrow: Kremlin

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson announced today that four districts of Ukraine that are now under Russian control would be legally annexed by Russia on Friday during a ceremony at the Kremlin. A signing ceremony for the inclusion of the additional regions into Russia will take place tomorrow at 15:00 (1200 GMT) in the Georgian Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He also mentioned that the Russian president will deliver a significant address at the occasion.

The Russian army has taken control of the Ukrainian districts of Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia after Vladimir Putin ordered troops across the border in February. In the four regions it controls, Moscow held so-called referendums, and last week, Kremlin-installed authorities claimed that the inhabitants supported joining Russia.

All four Moscow-backed regional chiefs stated they were in Moscow and looking forward to meeting with President Putin. The action would be a huge uptick in the war and comes eight years after Moscow seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. Russia has been cautioned by the West not to carry further with the annexations, with the G7 stating that it would ‘never acknowledge’ the action. In response, Kyiv has requested further military assistance.