After receiving repeated taunts about her ‘dark-skin,’ wife kills her husband with an axe and chops off his genitals

India has always been preoccupied with having ‘fair’ skin. The fact that skin-lightening products and fairness creams are still available shows how persistent this fascination is.

Fair-skinned, picture-perfect brides are preferred by families looking for appropriate marriages for their boys. This could cause a lot of grief and worry for women because of India’s unrealistic beauty standards.

This fixation with light complexion can occasionally turn ugly, as it did with one Chattisgarh-based couple.

Authorities claim that a 30-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district killed her husband with an axe because she had become tired of his persistent teasing over her dark skin.

According to Devansh Rathore, a sub-divisional officer of police, Sangeeta Sonwani was detained by the police on Monday for allegedly killing her husband, Anant Sonwani (40), in the village of Amleshwar on Sunday night (Patan area).

The guy used to harass his wife about her dark skin and call her ugly, the preliminary inquiry reveals. Police asserted that the pair had clashed about the matter several times in the past.

The official claims that after an argument on Sunday night, Sangeeta allegedly killed her husband by attacking him with an axe that was stored in the house.

The official claimed that after attempting to deceive the locals the following day by claiming that her husband had been murdered, the accused later acknowledged to having committed the crime.