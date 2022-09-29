Ammonia leak at Indian meat factory leaves dozens ‘unconscious’!

New Delhi; Authorities said that dozens of workers lost consciousness and were sent to the hospital on Thursday as a result of a chemical spill at an Indian meat processing facility. This was the second occurrence of this kind in as many days. According to the authorities, hazardous fumes were released into a plant in the northern city of Aligarh after an ammonia pipe burst, leaving the workers complaining of respiratory problems and passing out.

‘After the breach, at least 55 employees—mostly women—were sent directly to the hospital. The majority of the employees were unconsciou’s, a local police spokesman told AFP. Quickly after arriving at the establishment, emergency officials started working to stop the spread of the lethal gas. Police stated that the incident was being investigated and that the plant had been temporarily closed.

A shrimp processing plant in eastern Odisha state had an ammonia gas leak that left 28 personnel ill, at least five of them were in severe condition. The faintings took place less than a day after the incident. Because of lax government oversight and pervasive corruption, India has a high prevalence of manufacturing accidents. One of the worst industrial disasters in Indian history occurred in 1984 when a gas leak occurred at a pesticide factory run by the US company Union Carbide, which caused thousands of deaths.