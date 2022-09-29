An experimental medicine gives people with Alzheimer’s new hope and reduces memory loss.

A novel experimental treatment has been discovered to slow down memory impairment in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, a discovery that could revolutionise cognitive therapy.

Lecanemab has demonstrated promising results in phase-3 studies carried out by Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The medicine, which the medical community refers to as historic, works by clearing the brain of a substance known as amyloid. ‘Lecanemab slowed down patients decline in memory, reasoning, and enhanced day-to-day activities,’ the organisation claimed in a statement.

Alzheimer’s disease impairs thinking, behaviour, and memory. and is the cause of 60–80% of dementia cases. Most Alzheimer’s patients are 65 years of age or older.

‘According to the analysis, the medication nearly slowed down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. Even though this isn’t a cure because it doesn’t make people normal again, slowing cognitive deterioration and maintaining the capacity to carry out typical daily tasks would still be a huge victory because it would allow people with Alzheimer’s disease to live well for longer’ Prof. Tara Spires-Jones, group leader at the University of Edinburgh’s UK Dementia Research Institute, stated.

1795 individuals with moderate Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment (MCI) brought into the Phase-3 trials known as CLARITY AD.

Every two weeks, they received an intravenous infusion of lecanemab or a placebo.

This was followed by brain scans and a regular interview-based test called CDR-SB, which measures things like memory, orientation, judgment, and problem-solving.